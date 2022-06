DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although Daytona’s former truck meet has now moved to South Florida, law enforcement agencies said they are still preparing. "If you’re going to come here and follow the law, and you’re gonna enjoy our amenities, we want you here. But if you are going to come here and act a fool, we are pushing back. We are going to protect our community, we’re going to protect our businesses," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO