ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Ex-Proud Boys leader and other members hit with sedition charges: feds

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44w6Nb_0g2QTdzG00

The former boss of the Proud Boys and four other members of the far-right extremist group have been hit with seditious conspiracy charges for their alleged roles in the Capitol riot, federal authorities said Monday.

Ex-Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio and his co-defendants – Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola – allegedly helped coordinate the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the indictment unsealed Monday.

All of the suspects – who had previously been indicted on separate conspiracy charges – were also charged with an additional count of conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.

They each face at least nine charges for their roles in the riot, which was launched by supporters of former President Donald Trump in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the sedition indictment, Tarrio in December 2020 had created a chapter within the far-right group dubbed the “Ministry of Self Defense” for “national rally planning.”

On Jan. 6, the suspects – all of whom were leaders or members of the chapter –  “directed” and “mobilized” rioters at the Capitol, which led to them to breach the grounds, destroy property and dismantle barricades, the feds allege.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aclw_0g2QTdzG00
Former Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio was charged with an additional count of conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.
AP/Allison Dinner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yw0cV_0g2QTdzG00
One of Tarrio’s co-defendants Dominic Pezzola (middle) during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii27I_0g2QTdzG00
Tarrio appears with other prisoners and US Marshals in a virtual Miami-based federal court hearing.
Reuters/Daniel Pontet

Tarrio was not present at the siege as he was arrested in Washington DC two days prior and charged with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a church during a protest in December 2020. He had been ordered to leave the city ahead of the planned “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

Before he left the city on Jan. 5, according to the indictment, Tarrio met with Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, in an underground parking garage.

“When he left the city, Tarrio’s designated [Ministry of Self Defense] leaders, and other individuals … carried out the [Ministry of Self Defense] leadership’s objective,” the court papers state.

Tarrio and the other defendants are expected to appear in federal court in Washington, DC, on June 9.

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony

Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening. The former president stressed that his daughter was not in the loop on his campaign's investigations of 2020...
POTUS
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy