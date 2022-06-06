ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitman, NJ

Pitman baseball declines to pursue forfeit in playoffs after pitch-count error found

By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago

John Hopely had the power to potentially send the Pitman High School baseball team to the sectional semifinals on Monday.

He couldn’t do it though.

The Panthers’ head coach could’ve sought a forfeit victory after he found Schalick pitcher Luke Pokrovsky exceeded 150 pitches in five days having thrown in both of the Cougars’ South Jersey Group 1 playoff victories on Wednesday and Saturday.

It didn’t seem right to Hopely though.

The error was made inadvertently. Schalick, which won the game 5-4, accidentally missed a pitch during its tabulation, according to Hopely. Head coach Sean O’Brien pulled Pokrovsky at what he thought was his 150th throw. It happened to be his 151st, Hopely said.

“I was caught in between,” Hopely said. “I want to advocate for my kids. It affected the at-bat. The last pitch was a strike. It would’ve been a 1-1 count instead of a 1-2 count. … (However), I can’t say we deserved to win because of their clerical error. I was sick to my stomach all day.”

The NJSIAA pitch-count rules can read confusingly on its website.

Under annotation G, it states “A pitcher cannot exceed 150 pitches in a five-day calendar period.”

However, the next line goes, “If a pitcher reaches a pitch limit (there are six other limits listed above G) while facing a batter, the pitcher may continue to pitch until one of the following occurs, 1. The batter reaches base, or 2. That batter is retried, or 3. The third out is recorded to complete that half-inning or game.”

It isn’t until later in the document that it states that “the threshold amount (for continuing to pitch) applies only to the pitcher reaching the maximum of 110 pitches in a game/day.”

That’s what Hopely was trying to determine when he began looking into the issue. He spoke to the umpire when he thought the error had occurred, but he said he was told that Schalick was still within the rules.

After the game, Hopely noticed that he had Pokrovsky for one extra pitch and proceeded to look at both team’s GameChangers to determine where the discrepancy occurred. He found that Schalick had missed an out by comparing the two scorebooks.

Hopely said he then reached out to the NJSIAA for clarification on the 150 rule itself, if it was a hard number or if it was treated like 110. The NJSIAA eventually confirmed the rule and Pitman had to submit paperwork by noon Monday for a protest, he said.

Per the NJSIAA’s pitch-count document, “Failure to remove a pitcher when he has reached the maximum number of pitches thrown is the basis for protest by the opposing coach. If the protest is upheld, the penalty shall be forfeiture of the game. It is the coach’s responsibility to know the pitch count.”

However, one issue was there was no “Official Adult Pitch Counter” at the game.

An “Official Adult Pitch Counter,” per NJSIAA rules, “shall not be part of the coaching staff and dressed in apparel that is considered neutral during the state tournament.”

Home schools, which Pitman was, are supposed to provide an “Official Adult Pitch Counter” for NJSIAA tournament games.

Hopely still gathered all the information and had it ready to send but decided not to file it.

The NJSIAA never had the opportunity to make a ruling one way or the other because no information was delivered.

“I don’t feel right,” Hopely said. “It didn’t affect the game.”

Hopely then delivered the news to the Panthers. Some kids agreed with his decision, others did not.

“What if that happened to your team, that’s how I put it to my guys,” he said. “What happened if we played the game of our lives in the playoffs and it went to review because your teammate made a clerical error on one pitch. Everyone followed the rules except a clerical error was made.”

Hopely understands why some of his players and parents will be upset though.

“Rules are rules,” he said.

O’Brien was disappointed at the lack of clarity in the NJSIAA’s rules themselves, but after getting what he thought was the correct pitch-count number during the game, “I actually made the change mid (batter) to avoid this situation.”

He was thankful Hopely didn’t pursuing the matter further.

“I would’ve done the same thing in the same situation for them,” O’Brien said. “I do appreciate it. In the baseball community we don’t dislike each other. We want to win and we want to win the right way. He feels the same way. We kind of look out for each other and that’s the best situation and the best move to make.”

The NJSIAA praised both schools for their handling of the situation

The “NJSIAA has been in communications with both schools today and has overseen the amicable resolution of this issue,” the organization said in a statement. “We commend both schools for their teamwork and timely attention to the matter.”

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

