Several locals named to All-District 9 baseball teams

The All-District 9 baseball teams were recently released, and several locals earned honors.

In Division I, Ashland's Luke Bryant and Jon Metzger were first-team selections. Kamden Mowry, Parker Grissinger and Ethan Bunce were named to the second team, while Logan Fulk and Braeden Reymer earned honorable mention accolades.

In Division III, Crestview's Owen Barker was a first-team pick. New London's Logan Girton was a second-team choice, while Crestview's Jarek Ringler and Hunter George and NL's Steven Justavick were named to the honorable mention team.

In Division IV, South Central's Sam Seidel and Karl Ferber were selected to the first team. Kayden Hauler was a second-team selection, while Brandon Mitchell and Aaron Hauler received honorable mention accolades.