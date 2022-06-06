ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Several locals named to All-District 9 baseball teams

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiJIg_0g2QTXdm00

The All-District 9 baseball teams were recently released, and several locals earned honors.

In Division I, Ashland's Luke Bryant and Jon Metzger were first-team selections. Kamden Mowry, Parker Grissinger and Ethan Bunce were named to the second team, while Logan Fulk and Braeden Reymer earned honorable mention accolades.

In Division III, Crestview's Owen Barker was a first-team pick. New London's Logan Girton was a second-team choice, while Crestview's Jarek Ringler and Hunter George and NL's Steven Justavick were named to the honorable mention team.

In Division IV, South Central's Sam Seidel and Karl Ferber were selected to the first team. Kayden Hauler was a second-team selection, while Brandon Mitchell and Aaron Hauler received honorable mention accolades.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Ashland, OH
Sports
WKYC

Mentor Public Schools selects Craig Heath as new superintendent

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor Public Schools is about to have a new superintendent. The board of education on Tuesday selected Craig Heath to lead the district following a two-month search. Heath will officially take office on Aug. 1, when current Superintendent Bill Porter steps down to become principal of Sterling Morton Elementary School.
MENTOR, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former NBC4 anchor Gail Hogan named Silver Circle Honoree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former NBC4 anchor Gail Hogan, a long-time member of the NBC4 family and central Ohio community, has been selected to receive one of the highest honors in local broadcast news from the Ohio Valley Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Teams#Nl#Division Iv
WTRF

Ohio lawmaker’s plan to pull teachers from brink of resignation after being burnout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One public school teacher-turned-lawmaker wants to get more educators back in Ohio’s classrooms. As schools throughout the state grapple with increasingly dissatisfied teachers and severe staffing shortages, Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) is proposing a slew of legislation she said will encourage former educators to return to the classroom and entice future educators to join the force.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Art Center to host the 2022 'Music in the Parks' summer concerts

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Federation of Musicians Local 159 of the American Federation of Musicians announces the “2022 Summer Music in the Parks” (MITP) series to be held this summer in Mansfield as well as several other communities. Steve Brown, Local 159 Secretary and MITP coordinator, is pleased...
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Galion Inquirer

Finding My Way: Minnesota to Galion

About two months ago, I relocated to Galion from a mid-size city in Minnesota. Having already lived in nine states during my life, I am familiar with moving to a new community; however, most the places I have resided have been in or around larger cities, so there was some trepidation coming to a smaller town where I did not know a soul.
GALION, OH
Cleveland.com

Menches Bros. burgers get NFT treatment to create ‘taste of history’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A classic American staple is entering the digital world: NFTs are being issued for Menches Bros. “We’ve always been early adopters,” said Dani Kimble, chief marketing officer of the restaurant that has locations in Green, Canton and Massillon. Kimble is the great-great granddaughter of...
Knox Pages

Knox County Grand Jury indicts 13

MOUNT VERNON — A Centerburg man was among 13 indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on June 6, 2022. Kyle M. Harry, 42, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence. According to the indictment, Harry allegedly caused or attempted to cause harm to two females on May 30.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

RT 4 Farm Tour Kicks Off Battle Of The Bands Wednesday

MARYSVILLE – Foot-stomping, finger-snapping battles of the bands are as American as apple pie, baseball and speeding tickets. They have been taking place on this continent since the first fiddle, banjo and mandolin hit these shores. In order to keep this tradition leaving it all out on the stage...
MARYSVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland School Board approves 3-year contract with teachers union

ASHLAND — The Ashland City Schools Board of Education unanimously agreed to enter into a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Ashland City Teachers Association at a special meeting Monday night. Representatives from the school district and teachers union have been negotiating the new three-year contract since March, which...
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy