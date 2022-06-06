ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD: SafeCam is 'Our neighborhood watch program on steroids'

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

The Wichita Falls Police Department wants your security video to help solve crimes.

The WFPD announced their new SafeCam program Monday.

You or your business can register your security cameras with the police department so if there is a crime in your area, they know where to look for video of it.

Police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper called the new program “Our neighborhood watch program on steroids."

Eipper said police will not have access to your camera, but it will let police know where video footage might be when they're investigating a crime in your neighborhood.

More: Motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash

“By compiling a list of known security cameras in neighborhoods, officers will be able to streamline investigations and directly contact residents or businesses who potentially caught suspects on camera," WFPD public information officer Jeff Hughes said.

"This partnership helps speed up the process of identifying and arresting suspects to prevent more crimes from occurring," Hughes said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuiFB_0g2QTUzb00

Eipper said the information provided to WFPD remains completely confidential, and in no way are officers able to view video unless it is voluntarily provided by the owner.

He said security camera footage is invaluable for police investigations, and the SafeCam program will make it quicker and easier to solve neighborhood crimes.

To register your camera, click here . Both Hughes and Eipper said you can deregister your camera information at any time.

More: Pin-in accident sends one to hospital

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFPD: SafeCam is 'Our neighborhood watch program on steroids'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Security Camera#Crime#Police#Neighborhood Watch#Wfpd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy