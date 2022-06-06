The Queen’s pageant had just one classical musician

The Czech national theatre is putting on a new production of Flammen by Erwin Schulhoff, unseen since 1932. The composer died ten years later in a concentration camp. ‘I was not sure if I could ever completely understand this work, but I felt that I would be able to fill it with my own imagination,’ said the Spanish director Calixto Bieito. ‘Flammen is a work that allow us to speak of darkness, emptiness inside a man, images appearing in our dreams, the passing of life into death, of seduction, desire and love. It is an opera breathing the absolute freedom of our imagination.’

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO