The Queen’s pageant had just one classical musician

By norman lebrecht
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the hordes of sportsmen and entertainers crammed onto open-topped...

New Zealand laments leading viola

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has announced the death of Peter Barber, a violist of 47 years standing who was due to tour again this week. Peter also played in the NZSO Chamber Orchestra, New Zealand String Quartet, the New Zealand Soloists, Nevine String Quartet and the Amazon Trio, as well as singing in 3 choirs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Mae
MTT ticks a box

The conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, battling brain cancer, has the opportunity this week to add another major orchestra to his lengthy portfolio. MTT is conducting the Czech Philharmonic for the first time, and they seem delighted. The programme is Schubert’s C major symphony and Copland’s Appalachian Spring.
Ruth Leon recommends… Lonely Town, Lonely Street – Rambert

Bill Withers’ songs are the musical setting and inspiration for this rather grim but passionately performed ballet about lonely people in a large city. Andrew Storer’s designs, with fire escapes and overspilling dustbins, suggest a seedy district of an American city. Rambert Dance Company give an electrifying performance in this studio recording of Robert North’s jazz ballet.
Stradivarius hits $15.3 million in online auction

The 1714 ‘da Vinci’ Stradivarius violin, once owned by the virtuoso Toscha Seidel, was sold last night by the Tarisio auction house for $15.34m. Seidel is reported to have played it on the soundtrack of The Wizard of Oz. This is the second highest auction sale of a...
Calixto Bieito revives a Nazi victim’s opera

The Czech national theatre is putting on a new production of Flammen by Erwin Schulhoff, unseen since 1932. The composer died ten years later in a concentration camp. ‘I was not sure if I could ever completely understand this work, but I felt that I would be able to fill it with my own imagination,’ said the Spanish director Calixto Bieito. ‘Flammen is a work that allow us to speak of darkness, emptiness inside a man, images appearing in our dreams, the passing of life into death, of seduction, desire and love. It is an opera breathing the absolute freedom of our imagination.’
Departing concertmaster: Israel is no place for a musician to make a living

The Israel Philharmonic concertmaster David Radzyinski, newly appointed to the Cleveland Orchestra, has giving a hard-hitting interview to Goel Pinto on Kan-tarbut criticising the miserable salaries paid to musicians. ‘Orchestras in Israel don’t have enough support from the Government,’ he says. ‘There are people who come to work...
English opera mourns a music director

Opera North has announced the death of its co-founder, David Lloyd Jones, at the age of 87. He was a deceptively good conductor, with many recordings to his credit. It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that David Lloyd-Jones, Opera North’s founding Music Director, has died after an illness.
