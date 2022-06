St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is expecting more indictments from a sprawling corruption investigation that spans political circles in St. Louis and St. Louis County. “We don't know how many other people are involved,” Jones said Wednesday. The investigation already has resulted in the resignation of three St. Louis aldermen and the firing of a St. Louis County employee. “I think that there are more federal indictments to come. I don't know that. But I think that this is the tip of the iceberg.”

