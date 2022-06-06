Report: St. Louis City had the 7th most dog attacks on postal workers in 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some Metro-area police departments are concerned about their police radios no longer getting covered by warranty and how this could lead to a communication crisis. Crestwood Police Sgt. David Schrader has more than a decade on the force under his belt. He said it’s essential...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Surveillance video captured the moment a deer broke into a bank in Downtown St. Louis Thursday. The deer crashed through the window of the UMB Bank at Broadway and Market around 5:30 a.m. Surveillance video sent to News 4 from UMB Bank shows the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Data from a Missouri-based survey show nursing vacancies are at the highest they have been in the history of the survey. The Missouri Hospital Association recently released its 2022 Workforce Report, which shows the nursing vacancy rate was around 11 percent in 2020. That number nearly doubled to 20 percent in the two years since then.
Residents ‘ready to go’ as violence continues in downtown St. Louis. The doors and windows of a downtown apartment building were boarded up with plywood Tuesday. The entrance of the CityView Apartments was shattered by gunfire just hours after two girls were shot less than a mile away. Police say the suspects are teenagers. “I don’t want to have to use my gun on somebody’s child,” says tenant Michael Williams.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – There was a final farewell Thursday for a beloved tree in Tower Grove Park. The Keebler Elf Tree is estimated to be between 75 and 100 years old. The forestry department tried to save the tree by using braces to hold up its branches, but the decay was too much.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Rebuilding Together St. Louis recently helped a local veteran with home repairs. Since 1992 area volunteers have come together to help seniors, people with disabilities and military veterans. Reginald Moore is a veteran of the U.S. Army and one of the people that Rebuilding St. Louis...
ST. LOUIS – A man from The Bronx in New York City is accused of posing as a St. Louis bank customer and attempting to withdraw thousands from that person’s account. According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred May 31 at the Commerce Bank branch in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League of St. Louis will partner with “Operation Ten City Tour” to provide relief at the pump with gas cards. The company will host a drive-thru event at the Urban League headquarters on North Kingshighway. The event is set to begin at noon on Saturday and will go until supplies run out. Gas cards, clothing, and free food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker killed in a work zone crash nearly seven months ago said they’re frustrated by what they’re counting as another setback in getting answers. The crash happened on Telegraph Road near I-255 last November. James Brooks and...
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis neighbors said it's been weeks since they've last seen a trash truck emptying dumpsters in their neighborhood. Susan McCormick lives in south St. Louis. She walks her community daily for cardio and to clean up litter on the ground. "I actually take the bags...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An 18-year-old was injured while trying to escape from a youth center in north St. Louis Wednesday night. According to police, the teenager broke his ankles and fractured his spine after jumping through a third-floor window at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center around 8:15 p.m.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 8900 block of Newby at around 12:27 a.m. Police said the victim was shot and not conscious or breathing. He was found dead at the scene.
