Saint Louis, MO

Report: St. Louis City had the 7th most dog attacks on postal workers in 2021

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new report from the US Postal Service shows...

www.kmov.com

KMOV

Police departments concerned over new radio costs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some Metro-area police departments are concerned about their police radios no longer getting covered by warranty and how this could lead to a communication crisis. Crestwood Police Sgt. David Schrader has more than a decade on the force under his belt. He said it’s essential...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Record-high nursing vacancies cripple St. Louis metro, nation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Data from a Missouri-based survey show nursing vacancies are at the highest they have been in the history of the survey. The Missouri Hospital Association recently released its 2022 Workforce Report, which shows the nursing vacancy rate was around 11 percent in 2020. That number nearly doubled to 20 percent in the two years since then.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

What's next for St. Louis City as Lewis Reed resigns?

Residents 'ready to go' as violence continues in downtown St. Louis. The doors and windows of a downtown apartment building were boarded up with plywood Tuesday. The entrance of the CityView Apartments was shattered by gunfire just hours after two girls were shot less than a mile away. Police say the suspects are teenagers. "I don't want to have to use my gun on somebody's child," says tenant Michael Williams.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WATCH: Driver snarl through standing water on I-70 near Union


SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Final farewell for beloved tree in Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – There was a final farewell Thursday for a beloved tree in Tower Grove Park. The Keebler Elf Tree is estimated to be between 75 and 100 years old. The forestry department tried to save the tree by using braces to hold up its branches, but the decay was too much.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Rebuilding Together St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Rebuilding Together St. Louis recently helped a local veteran with home repairs. Since 1992 area volunteers have come together to help seniors, people with disabilities and military veterans. Reginald Moore is a veteran of the U.S. Army and one of the people that Rebuilding St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lewis Reed resigns from being Board of Aldermen President


SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis shooting leaves man dead


SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police: NYC man caught posing as STL bank customer

ST. LOUIS – A man from The Bronx in New York City is accused of posing as a St. Louis bank customer and attempting to withdraw thousands from that person’s account. According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred May 31 at the Commerce Bank branch in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Urban League to give out gas cards at drive-thru event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League of St. Louis will partner with “Operation Ten City Tour” to provide relief at the pump with gas cards. The company will host a drive-thru event at the Urban League headquarters on North Kingshighway. The event is set to begin at noon on Saturday and will go until supplies run out. Gas cards, clothing, and free food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former St. Louis County top official indicted for alleged COVID-19 funding scam


SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City early Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 8900 block of Newby at around 12:27 a.m. Police said the victim was shot and not conscious or breathing. He was found dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

