Little Rock, AR

Little Rock homicide in Hanger Hill marks second area shooting in two weeks

By Caitrin Assaf
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock marked its 36th homicide of the year Sunday night after a man was shot and killed in the Hanger Hill area.

It comes as yet another instance of gun violence for the small neighborhood following an incident only a week prior where a man was shot in a drive-by just yards away.

Monday’s killing occurred at the intersection of 15 th and Hanger Street, where LRPD officers were called to just before 6:00 pm. There, they found a man who had been shot. That man ultimately died from his injuries, becoming Little Rock’s 36 th homicide of the year.

Little Rock police investigating a homicide on Hanger Hill

Only yards away on 15 th Street, an earlier shooting occurred only days before, sending one man to the hospital and causing police to investigate a drive-by. With two incidents so close to each other in both geography and time, neighbors are worried about violence becoming a trend.

When LRPD detectives canvassed the area for information, many were afraid to answer their doors. When reporters walked around speaking to neighbors, no one wanted their identity revealed, saying they were fearful of retaliation or being targeted in the next crime. One woman even found a bullet in front of her home from the shooting, saying she was handing it over to police to hopefully help in the investigation.

Of the neighbors who did speak up, a few said they were considering moving due to the increase in crime.

The area of the shootings is less than a mile from the bustling new development of Sixth Street, home to a series of restaurants and bars popular for their nightlife.

Police are still investigating Sunday night’s homicide. They have not released any additional details, but neighbors say they saw a car peeling away after the gunshots were fired.

