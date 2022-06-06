Blizzard Of Chaos: Cheyenne’s Dairy Queen Attracts Customers And Accidents
cowboystatedaily.com
3 days ago
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s usually a good thing when business is booming and customers are lined-up to visit. But in Cheyenne, one local fast food restaurant is so busy that ill-will is being served on the menu along with the food. The...
We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.
If I told you that you can sleep in a horse's former home, would you take me up on it? You should because I've found what used to be a horse trailer that is now a tiny home you really can stay at just north of Cheyenne, Wyoming. I've never...
Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Glendo by Brenda Chase. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you are from and where the photo was taken. NOTE #3:...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The drive can be maddening and to some, dangerous. When traffic backs up in front of the Dairy Queen on Pershing Boulevard in Cheyenne, it really backs up. The street turns into a parking lot, according to a popular meme circulating...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A new lunch spot has opened up on Pershing Boulevard on Monday. Firehouse Subs has over 1,200 locations across North America, but this is the first in the state of Wyoming. A small percentage of each purchase at any firehouse subs goes to the...
The Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner kicks off its third season Friday night at the Laramie County Fair Complex in Archer. The Chuck Wagon Dinner will begin at 5:30 and the rodeo kicks off with the Grand Entry at 7pm. The event began during the summer of...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Land owners in Laramie County can do their part in improving our ecosystem. The best part? It won’t cost a thing. The solution? Planting wildflowers. “Pollinators are a big issue across the west, across the U.S., and just a big concern these days,”...
One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
There's never a bad time for a good steak. There's also never a bad time to go to a good steakhouse. They're definitely in and around Cheyenne. But where exactly in the capital city do you venture to if you're looking for the best steak in Cheyenne?. While food experts...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Mills police officers on Wednesday apprehended a fugitive from southwestern Missouri who managed to escape from his jail cell by cutting a hole in the ceiling, law enforcement officials announced. On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshal’s Office notified Natrona County law...
Republican candidate for Laramie County Sheriff Boyd Wrede says the sheriff's office is currently understaffed and not respected by many people. Wrede also says rural law enforcement in the county is especially a problem. Wrede appeared on the "Weekend In Wyoming" on Saturday, June 4 to discuss his campaign. Capt....
The pilot killed in last month's plane crash in east Cheyenne has been identified, the Laramie County Coroner's Office said Thursday. "Out of respect for the family and their wishes, the decedent's name will not be released at this time," said Coroner Rebecca Reid. According to a preliminary report from...
Now, this weekend is going to be packed with all kinds of fun activities with the Cheyenne Celtic Festival. Friday, we'll get to see the strongmen in action at the Downtown Depot, while even having some Celtic flavor with the musical lineup for Fridays On The Plaza. But, Saturday evening,...
A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
I feel like this is the perfect time of the year to roll out a new comfort food restaurant. Hear me out, when it's warm, that's the type of food we want. Load up my plate with bbq, mac and cheese, beans, and more. That's what I'm looking for when I'm at a backyard bbq or, really going to a restaurant during the warmer months. It's the season, right?
Ever since the dawn of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the people of Fort Collins have loved to poke fun at our neighbors in Boulder. Now, a new survey has just given them extra ammo. According to an Instagram poll from @mattsurelee, the most overrated city in Colorado is indeed Boulder....
Beginning Monday June 13th the intersection of 9th Street and Reynolds Street will be closed to accommodate the City of Laramie Reynolds Street Sanitary Sewer Project. The closure of the of the 9th and Reynolds intersection is expected to take one week. Also, Reynolds Street will be closed from 9th...
Portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see hail up to the size of tennis balls this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Up to 70 mph winds and localized heavy rain are also possible; and while the threat is low, the NWS...
Comments / 4