Texas woman wanted for cyclist's murder still at large, U.S. Marshals offer reward

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
An Arizona teenager has been arrested after police said he made online threats to commit a mass shooting and expressed admiration for the deadly school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Joshua Adam Bowen, 19, was arrested on Sunday in Casa Grande on charges of making a terrorist threat. He is being...
THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
