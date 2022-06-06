Several SWFL construction projects make Gov. DeSantis’ growing veto list

Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed more than $3.1 billion in projects around the state.

Many of those projects on the chopping block are located in Southwest Florida.

The governor’s 2022 veto list is 12 pages long and contains $7.5 million in projects that were vetoed from Charlotte to Collier Counties.

One of the biggest projects to come into contact with the governor’s veto axe was the water project linking Fort Myers to Cape Coral.

Mayor Kevin Anderson explained the city is laying pipe from the city’s water plant toward the river’s edge where the City of Cape Coral picks up.

Pipes along McGregor Blvd will carry potable water under the river to Cape Coral.

Fort Myers got funding from the governor; however, Cape Coral’s Caloosahatchee River Crossing Project was denied the $1.7 million it was requesting.

Mayor Anderson said that won’t stop the project from completion.

“It’s a very costly project but it’s not like it’s going to slow the project down. Just as we’d have to scramble to find the funds elsewhere that is what they will have to do,” Anderson explained.

The governor also said no to Cape Coral’s request for $250,000 to replace the boardwalk at the ecological preserve along the river.

Cape Coral’s Police Department was also denied funding to the tune of $375,000. That money would have helped fund a real time crime unit.

“We’re kind of upset that we weren’t able to secure that funding but we and the chief are faithful that the city council and mayor and city manager will secure this funding hopefully in a different way as well,” said Brandon Sancho Cape PD Public Information Officer.

The cuts don’t stop there. The Fort Myers Beach Time Square renovation received a veto for the $1 million requested to help fund the project.

Jason Unger owns the Doghouse Restaurant on Fort Myers Beach and said if the money hampers the project’s progress it would not disappoint him.

“You’d never walk down there and say it doesn’t look pleasant. So for me, the renovations can hold off if the money is not there,” Unger said.

Other big projects encountering the veto pen include Marco Island’s south water treatment plant pump station which was denied $1.5 million.

And the Bonita Springs community park baseball complex denied the $750,000 they were asking for.

For a complete list of projects that were vetoed by the governor click on the link here.