Austin, TX

Austin enters Stage 1 for water restrictions

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

The last time Austin was under Stage 1...

www.fox7austin.com

Community Impact Austin

West Lake Hills under Stage 1 water-use restrictions

As of June 6, residents within West Lake Hills are under Stage 1 water-use restrictions. As part of Travis County Water District 10, the city and much of its surrounding area are subjected to the same restrictions being enforced throughout Austin in response to the combined storage levels of Lakes Travis and Buchanan dropping below 1.4 million acre-feet.
WEST LAKE HILLS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Housing and the Mayor’s Race

The City Council election cycle has barely begun in earnest and the filing deadline is still two months away, but state Rep. Celia Israel has jumped to the front of the mayoral race as far as actual campaigning is concerned. Last week, Israel – likely to be the major contender most amenable to Austin's left – sought first-mover advantage as the mayoral aspirants debate solutions to the city's biggest problem. "The interests of a powerful few fostered a fundamental misunderstanding of the needs of our city, and have created a historic housing crisis," she writes on her website to introduce her "Home for All" proposals. "The housing shortage is pricing the workforce we depend on the most out of the city limits. We need to keep Austin affordable for teachers, nurses, public service workers, childcare providers, artists, retail service employees and more."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

West Austin neighborhood bands together to save lakefront estate

An application to demolish an idiosyncratic estate at 2002 Scenic Drive has been put on hold, as the Historic Landmark Commission elected to initiate historic zoning last Wednesday. The residence first appeared on the commission’s agenda last month, inspiring an outpouring of neighborhood opposition and a community-led effort to research...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

CDC upgrades Travis County's COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium

AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upgraded Travis County’s COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium on Thursday. New case totals reached the threshold necessary to trigger additional preventive measures. Upgraded Risk-Based Guidelines include masking in many circumstances. "We’re seeing steady increases in case...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Stay in a Houseboat on Lake Travis

Looking for a relaxing weekend getaway or a quick trip with friends for some lake time fun? Looking to do something different from the usual hotels and cabins? If that’s the case, then this houseboat on Lake Travis is the perfect spot to base your next vacation. Located in central Texas, this two-story houseboat is available to rent for groups of up to 12 people and is the perfect setting for any number of occasions.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas Transportation Consortium to host job fair at Del Valle HS

DEL VALLE, Texas - The Central Texas Transportation Consortium will be hosting a transportation hiring event at Del Valle High School next week. The event is set for Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Del Valle ISD, CapMetro, Austin ISD, Austin Community College, Circuit of the Americas, and others will be participating in the event and conducting interviews.
DEL VALLE, TX
Austin Chronicle

Black Women Reclaim Space in Austin’s Outdoors

June is Great Outdoors Month, and native Austinite Tanya Walker will certainly be celebrating. Maybe you'll find her exploring the subterranean silence of Central Texas' intricate cave systems. Or perhaps she'll be whizzing along a live-oak-studded trail on a galloping horse. But more often than not, you'll find Walker on the water, in a kayak. "I want everybody to feel what I feel when I'm out there on Town Lake," she says. "You cannot see the true beauty of Austin driving – you have to be on the water to see it and appreciate it." And yet, even while finding peace out on the water, something was missing. "It was rare that I would see somebody else of color out there with me," she said.
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued an Operating Conditions Notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat. The active notice, last updated on Wednesday morning, will be in effect starting Friday, June 10, and last through Monday, June 13. “ERCOT is issuing an OCN for...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin becomes first city in Texas to pass CROWN Act

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is now the first city in Texas to pass the CROWN Act to help eliminate hair discrimination across the country. The Austin City Council approved implementing the Austin CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair". The act means amending...
AUSTIN, TX

