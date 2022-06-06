APD detectives search for aggravated assault suspect, victim

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is raising awareness about a recent uptick in "jugging" cases. A jugging case is when a suspect follows a victim from a bank — including but not limited to large banks, check cashing stores, drive-through bank services, ATMs, and smaller banking branches — to the victim's following location.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's Family Violence Unit is requesting help from the public in finding a wanted fugitive, 36-year-old Jason Alex Latzko. Latzko has a prior record with APD and now has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for strangling his ex-girlfriend, says APD. His ex-girlfriend is alive and recovering.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for two or three male suspects following an assault with a deadly weapon in South Austin. Police said on June 1 around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Okner Lane following several 911 calls reported gunshots. When...
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 8. KPD says officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 4500 block of Donegal Bay at approximately 4:56 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from a...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of East 2nd Street in downtown Austin. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, if possible. According to police, a call came in about the shooting around 9:18...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Payton Jacobson. Jacobson is being considered a possible runaway. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, navy and pink pants, and carrying a red backpack on March 19, 2021, in the 7700 block of O'Conner Drive in Round Rock.
AUSTIN, Texas - The cause of a structure fire in East Austin is under investigation. Austin Fire Department officials say the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue. When crews arrived they found three sides of a home on fire. An RV in...
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The US Attorney's Office is warning the public about scammers calling people and claiming to represent the office. During those calls, scammers may attempt to collect money in lieu of arrest for a variety of false charges, says the US Attorney's Office. Scammers may also tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit or gift card and reading the number over the phone or by sending cash.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upgraded Travis County’s COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium on Thursday. New case totals reached the threshold necessary to trigger additional preventive measures. Upgraded Risk-Based Guidelines include masking in many circumstances. "We’re seeing steady increases in case...
DEL VALLE, Texas - The Central Texas Transportation Consortium will be hosting a transportation hiring event at Del Valle High School next week. The event is set for Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Del Valle ISD, CapMetro, Austin ISD, Austin Community College, Circuit of the Americas, and others will be participating in the event and conducting interviews.
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is now the first city in Texas to pass the CROWN Act to help eliminate hair discrimination across the country. The Austin City Council approved implementing the Austin CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair". The act means amending...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Looking to add to your Furassic World? Check out Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter's Furassic World event this weekend. WCRAS is hosting a free adoption event June 11-12 for all adoptable animals, thanks to a grant from Petco Love. The shelter says it is again over...
A decade long effort to restore and promote Downs Field is being celebrated with a ribbon cutting. Kim McKnight with Austin Parks and Rec and Huston Tillotson Athletic Director Dr. Monique Carroll have more details.
KYLE, Texas - Alliance Industrial Company, a privately held industrial development, will build the first-ever speculative project of 1 million square feet, or more, in the Texas Innovation Corridor with a new development in Kyle. The development will serve as a future home to new and expanding businesses within Hays...
AUSTIN, Texas - Virgin Atlantic launched its non-stop flights from London to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). One of the first flights landed Wednesday afternoon and passengers on board say it was smooth, but their experience at the airport was far from it. Sitting alongside airport and city officials, Virgin Atlantic...
HUTTO, Texas - A new industrial park is in the works in Hutto. The city announced Wednesday that Titan Development has purchased 188 acres of land to build the Hutto Mega TechCenter near SH 130 and just south of Highway 79. The master site plan for this industrial park, zoned...
LULING, Texas - Luling is set to be home to the largest Buc-ee's ever built. The company has confirmed plans to replace its existing travel center with a brand-new store to be built right next door. Construction is tentatively slated to begin in fall 2022. The new Buc-ee's at 10070...
