APD detectives search for aggravated assault suspect, victim

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The US Attorney's Office is warning the public about scammers calling people and claiming to represent the office. During those calls, scammers may attempt to collect money in lieu of arrest for a variety of false charges, says the US Attorney's Office. Scammers may also tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit or gift card and reading the number over the phone or by sending cash.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO