Man charged with second felony DWI

By Annie Harman
 4 days ago

A Claremont man is facing a felony DWI charge after he refused to give a breath sample during a traffic stop, according to police.

John Stanley Larson, 75, was charged last month with two counts of felony DWI, including refusing to submit to a chemical test. He is also facing one gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 11:30 p.m. on May 6.

According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer was patrolling S. Cedar Avenue from 18th Street when he observed a pickup driving south and failing to maintain its lane. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and reportedly detected a “strong and distinct” odor of alcohol emitting from the driver, identified as Larson. Larson allegedly had watery and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unable to multitask while speaking with the officer. When asked how much he had to drink, Larson said he had two or three beers, according to police.

The officer ran Larson’s information and discovered his driving status was canceled inimical to public safety. He asked Larson to perform standardized field sobriety tests, but Larson reportedly could not walk without assistance, claiming his “ankles are shot.” Larson failed to provide a breath test twice and was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center, according to the report.

At the jail, the officer asked Larson again if he would take a breath test, to which Larson allegedly refused, saying “because I don’t think I should.”

Larson was convicted of felony DWI in 2008 in Dodge County. A DWI becomes a felony-level offense in the state of Minnesota if the offender has three prior DWIs that occurred in the past 10 years. Any DWI charge after a felony DWI conviction is felony-level moving forward.

Larson’s next court appearance is June 30.

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874

