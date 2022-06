Who could possibly be crazy enough to put a bourbon distillery in Las Vegas?. It’s really a trick question. The Nevada H&C Distilling Co. in Las Vegas does not actually distill their own bourbon. Their bourbon is sourced from the wildly popular Midwest Grain Products of Indiana, MGP. The company incidentally sources more than 100 other bourbons including High West Distillery, Belle Meade, Barrell Whiskey, Angels Envy Rye, Joseph Magnus and Smooth Ambler Old Scout.

