ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Healing divide: Columbiana chamber concedes July 4 fireworks show

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVvrD_0g2QO0Rz00

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel its Fourth of July Fireworks at Shaker Woods because, according to the executive director, the community has been divided over Fourth of July Fireworks. That means Columbiana will have one fireworks display on the fourth at Firestone Park.

Erich Offenburg Executive Director of The Columbiana Chamber of Commerce Monday afternoon stood on the roundabout and explained why the chamber canceled the Fourth of July Fireworks display at Shaker Woods.

Portion of major road to be closed for urgent repairs

“A lot of divide has happened here in Columbiana because of the two events. The chamber made a decision not to be a part of that divide anymore,” said Offenburg.

Shaker Woods was used last year because Firestone Park was being renovated and the Shaker Woods fireworks were considered successful.

“The size of that display would have not have been able to have been done in the park. And so we decided to move it back out to shaker woods,” said Offenburg.

But Firestone Park has hosted Fourth of July fireworks for at least 75 years. It was a tradition people like Tim Spiker and David Guy didn’t want to lose.

“Ever since I was a little kid my only memory of the Fourth of July is coming to Firestone Park. Celebrating with family and friends,” said Guy.

So Spiker and Guy formed a committee called Fireworks at Firestone.

“We started out originally with just a measly $7,500 to $$8,000 budget,” said Spiker.

But then the movement grew — and eventually, Fireworks at Firestone found itself with 30 sponsors and a $20,000 budget.

“But there was clearly a group of people that were behind what we were trying to do,” said,” said Spiker.

It looked as if Columbiana would host two fireworks displays — one at Firestone and one at Shaker Woods — until Shaker Woods was canceled.

“It’s clear what the community stood behind. I’m not sure if that made an impact on their decision. But we’re just excited to move forward with what we have going on,” said Spiker.

“And we’ve never been against that organization. We think it was great that they organized and were able to check off all the boxes to have an event in the park like that,” said Offenburg.

Offenburg said the Chamber was not making any money by holding fireworks at Shaker Woods. He also said the chamber plans to make a donation to Fireworks at Firestone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WKBN

Local business leaving downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown. OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page. The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020. OH Donut will remain open along Route 224 in Boardman, […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Local woman turning old building into hotel in Youngstown

A Youngstown historian once described saving the city's old buildings as a triage -- all of them can't be saved so pick the best ones and try. One of the best is the Calvin Center on lower Mahoning Avenue. It's 145 years old and started as a school then was a worship space and rec center. Now the plan is to make it a small hotel.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chamber Of Commerce#Firestone Park#Fireworks At Firestone
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy works to restore electricity in Columbiana, Mercer counties

FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses after storms moved through Wednesday night. The hardest-hit county was Columbiana where the utility reported 1,600 outages at around midnight. By 4 a.m. that number had been reduced to 458 in Columbiana County and 164 in Mercer...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard Township lake future in jeopardy

A small Trumbull county lake could soon end up being nothing more than a mud puddle if something isn't done to repair a hundred-year-old dam that holds back the water. After a nice rain, water runs off the spillway of the Coalburg lake dam. But for how much longer?. State...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy