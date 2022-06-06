ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

PathPoint, a conversation with Elaine LaLanne, and culinary lavender.

By Carol Tangeman
 3 days ago

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Elaine LaLanne at her ranch in Morro Bay where she...

Santa Barbara Independent

Cuyama Buckhorn’s Chuck-Wagon Chow-Downs

Seventy years ago, the Cuyama Buckhorn opened along Highway 166, bringing an oasis of culture and cuisine to the high-desert moonscape of the Cuyama Valley. The Buckhorn quickly became a community hub for this hardscrabble region of northeastern Santa Barbara County, historically home to oil drilling, ranching, vineyards, orchards, and industrial carrot farming. The bar was bumping, and people came from all around to enjoy a chuck-wagon BBQ every Sunday, when beef, beans, and more could be enjoyed for just $2 a head.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Tiny Home Village Ribbon Cutting

A gathering of politicians, activists, young philanthropists, downtown residents, and a few people who now live in their vehicles showed up for the official ribbon-cutting at the DignityMoves tiny-home village that’s recently sprouted up on an old parking lot on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street. Soon, 34 people now living on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara ​— ​or in their vehicles ​— ​will be moving in to each eight-foot-by-eight-foot home by June 15.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Local
California Society
City
Morro Bay, CA
UPI News

Multiple zebra sightings reported in Santa Barbara, Calif.

June 8 (UPI) -- Travelers in the Santa Barbara, Calif., area have reported unusual encounters in recent days with a non-native animal: a zebra. Marcos Chavez said he was on a bike ride Sunday in the mountains above Santa Barbara when he encountered a zebra blocking traffic on West Camino Cielo.
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Hotels a Go-Go

As the world tentatively reopens post-pandemic, the Santa Barbara hotel scene is humming with changes. One of the most heavily impacted industries during the pandemic, hotels are finally starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. And with fresh optimism, they’re using this time to renew or even restart their properties in order to entice visitors and residents alike back into their spaces. Here’s a rundown.
Person
Jack Lalanne
lonelyplanet.com

A new hiking trail near Santa Barbara opens just in time for summer

Outdoor adventurers will want to head to Ventura County this summer and hike the new Ropersmith Trail to enjoy panoramic views, diverse wildlife, and the rare coastal sage scrub. The Ropersmith Trail, which opened to hikers in May, is the area’s newest trail and offers 2 miles of smooth singletrack...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands of cyclists travel through Paso Robles

– More than 2,400 bicyclists rode into the Paso Robles Event Center yesterday as part of the AIDS/LifeCycle Ride to end AIDS. During day three of the ride the cyclists rode south from King City. They are supported by about 600 volunteers. Together, they are raising $17.8 million dollars to fight the AIDS virus.
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 1-6

Jeffrey Lewis Trefftzs, age 80, of San Miguel, California passed away on June 1, 2022. Pedro Islas-Mejia, age 81, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 6, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Sound Investment to kick off Paso Robles Concerts in the Park

– Sound Investment, a Central Coast band known for their classic R&B and rock sound will kick off the 2022 summer Concerts in the Park season on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Downtown City Park (Spring Street and 12th Street) in Paso Robles. The five-piece band comprised of a group of talented musicians are local favorites known for their multi-genre covers and high energy, danceable show. The Sound Investment concert is sponsored by Stifel Financial Services and Mechanics Bank.
SFGate

The Daily 06-06-22: A tiny Calif. town is about to run out of water

Rancher Jon Pedotti walks on the cracked remains of a parched lake bed of his 1,561-acre ranch located along San Simeon Creek in the Santa Lucia Mountain foothills of Cambria that are brown from drought on October 01, 2014. Once again, Cambria, as well as other small coastal towns, must make decisions on what to do to stretch out its ever-thinning water supply. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
CAMBRIA, CA

