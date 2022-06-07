ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

‘Reckless:' Residents Fed Up With Street Takeovers

By Darsha Philips
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple gunshots were heard at a street takeover on Crenshaw and Florence overnight. Hundreds of spectators ran for cover. Police says there were no reports of injuries but it was the latest street takeover where drivers try dangerous stunts at intersections with hundreds of spectators gathered around. Residents are...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Robert Owens
3d ago

Isn't defunding the police great? not prosecuting crimes great? isn't lawlessness great?

Reply(1)
5
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon

Crews were working to clear debris from a collision on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Thursday morning and had cleared the roadway by 9:08 a.m. Two traffic lanes were blocked due to the police and fire activity in the freeway's eastbound lanes east of Main Street.  The collision happened at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.  The post Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
foxla.com

2 shot outside club in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after two people were shot outside a club in downtown Riverside overnight. It happened in an alley outside a club in the 3000 block of Main Street. Police said both people were shot multiple times and taken to local hospitals for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
City
Compton, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Crenshaw, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF GUN THREATS

A Twentynine Palms woman was accused of brandishing a firearm and firing a shot after an argument Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino Sheriff’s investigators say Saturday, June 4 at about 2:00 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6000 Block of Mesquite Springs Road. Deputies arrived...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
paininthepass.info

Motorcycle Rider Hit And Killed On Southbound I-215 At 5th Street

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcycle rider was hit and killed Wednesday night on Interstate 215. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The accident was reported at about 8:30pm, Wednesday June 8, 2022, on southbound Interstate 215 at the 5th Street exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Person
Rick Gonzalez
NBC Los Angeles

Baby Hospitalized in Compton Shooting

A baby was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound in Compton. The shooting was reported at about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The baby was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Crash East of Lake Mathews

A 33-year-old motorist was killed when his vehicle went out of control and slammed into trees alongside a road just east of Lake Mathews, authorities said Wednesday. Marvin Flores of Perris was fatally injured at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Gavilan Road, near Multiview Drive, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in 210 Freeway Collision Involving Big Rig and Work Van

San Bernardino, CA: One person was discovered trapped and deceased in a work van after a traffic collision with a big rig on the 210 Freeway early Thursday morning. San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched around 12:05 a.m. June 9, to a traffic collision with an individual trapped in vehicle. California Highway Patrol reported the collision involved a big rig and work van on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, before the Del Rosa exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Yucaipa deputy and RHS graduate commended for saving a life

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Villalpando recently earned a prestigious Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award for his efforts. Yucaipa Police Department Lt. Robert Warrick, second in command at the station, commended Villalpando on his quick actions and compassion. “We at the Yucaipa Police Station are extremely proud of...
YUCAIPA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Authorities arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department announced to the public on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 that authorities have arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
BARSTOW, CA
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are arrested and 55 vehicles are towed during police operation in Rialto

Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
RIALTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning. The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.  Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck The post CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W. appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
z1077fm.com

REPORT OF SUSPECTED ELDER ABUSE RESULTS IN SIX ARRESTS

A report of suspected elder abuse in Joshua Tree Sunday, June 5 resulted in the arrest of six suspects on a list of charges, including attempted murder, felony possession of firearm, obstructing a peace officer, felony altered firearms, and parole and probation violations. San Bernardino County Deputies responded to the...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Adelanto man charged with murder of grandmother

An Adelanto man is being charged with murder after he allegedly beat an elderly woman who later died from her injuries. The victim, 73-year-old Estelle Romero, was found inside her home on Bentley Court in Adelanto and “suffering from multiple injuries,” according to Detective O. Domon. Victor Valley police were called at around 4:22 p.m. on May 16th as the assault was taking place. Romero was subsequently airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
ADELANTO, CA

Comments / 0

