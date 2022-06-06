ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 people, including 2 officers, injured after police chase ends with 2 crashes

By Sarah McGrew, TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
Seven people, including two police officers, were injured after a police pursuit ended with two crashes near Capitol and Teutonia on Monday, police say.

The incident began near 24th and Atkinson around 5 p.m. Milwaukee police attempted to pull over a vehicle with no license plate for reckless driving. The driver initially stopped but took off, and a police pursuit began, police said.

A Milwaukee Police Department squad car then collided with another car near Teutonia and Capitol.

The reckless driver continued for a few blocks before crashing into two other vehicles near Teutonia and Vienna.

Large police presence near Capitol & Teutonia following crash

The fleeing vehicle had three people inside.

A 19-year-old suspect fled on foot and was later arrested. That suspect was then taken to the hospital by police. Two other suspects left the scene on foot and arrived at a local hospital on their own.

The suspect vehicle was stolen.

A 54-year-old man, who was a bystander, is in critical condition following the incident.

A 28-year-old woman was injured after being struck by the suspect. She is expected to be okay.

A 24-year-old officer with five years of experience was injured, as well as a 35-year-old officer with nine years of experience.

Both officers were transported to the hospital. They will both be placed on administrative duty, as per policy in officer-involved critical incidents.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Waukesha Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman provided an update Monday night.

"There's always a lot of decisions involved in going into a vehicle pursuit," Chief Norman said. "This was a reckless driving enforcement. We are dealing with a very short chase. This was only a couple of minutes. There is always a challenge."

Large police presence near Capitol and Atkinson following crash
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

