With all of the picturesque river and lakeside restaurants in and around Nashville, there are plenty of opportunities for sun-drenched waterfront dining. Whether you’ve been kayaking the Cumberland, boating on Percy Priest, or stuck in the office all day, beautiful weather calls for refreshments with a view. Savor the season in a special way with these 14 restaurants that overlook the water!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO