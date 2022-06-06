ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Raphael Brion
 4 days ago
Show Me Pizza is a Neapolitan pizzeria on South 1st Street that live-streams...

Dumpling Alley

The Chinese spot in the Outer Richmond is a great option when you want a casual, easy place to get some satisfying dumplings. The all-stars here are the juicy xiao long bao, pan-fried pork buns with perfectly crunchy sesame seed bottoms, and the pork and napa cabbage dumplings. Dumpling Alley also has a board of daily chef's specials to consider. For non-dumpling things you'll find scallion pancakes, shredded chicken salads, and a range of noodles in soups and sauces.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
RESTAURANTS
Medusa

Medusa Greek Taverna is a neon-lit party where you can order from a menu that has over 100 options on it. It’s hard not to be skeptical of a menu that large—especially when the kitchen is open until 2am four nights a week—but Medusa holds everything from their gyros to their full platters of biftekia up to high standards at any hour. Come for a midnight order of branzino with a generous side portion of roasted lemon potatoes that taste even better soaked in the branzino’s juices, or stop by for some late-night beet hummus and beef-stuffed grape leaves that will make for great leftovers the following morning. This Park Slope spot is open all day, and the kitchen’s impressive consistency should give you the confidence to try some less typical options like the lobster roll gyro and Greek mac and cheese.
No Jealousy

No Jealousy is where you head if you want to have brunch, but also end up in a scene that rivals 11:15pm in the Coachella Sahara tent. Open Sundays only, this over-the-top experience on the Sunset Strip (where else?) includes bottle service, giant fish bowl cocktails, dance floors, pyrotechnics, and servers in nurse’s costumes administering plastic syringe shots to whoever needs them. In other words, this place is a complete and utter mess, but if you’re in the market for a big group Vegas-style brunch situation, No Jealousy is your best option.
Aloha Café

Hawaiian food is a complex blend of cuisines—Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese, Filipino, and native Hawaiian flavors—all of which are on display at Aloha Cafe, located in the plaza as Sushi Gen. This is a perfect brunch spot, a place to eat big breakfast specials (the Komai comes with Spam, two types of sausage, and corned beef hash) and saimin, a ramen-like dish with a clear broth and fresh buckwheat noodles. Our favorite is the kalua pork plate lunch, a massive combination of tender pulled pork, a bit of cabbage for crunch, white rice, and creamy mac salad.
NAIA Hamptons

These are the 37 best places to eat in the Hamptons, according to us. Blu Mar serves a rotating selection of Mediterranean dishes and sushi right in the middle of the South Hampton village. Review. Suki Zuki. Sushi•. Come to Suki Zuki in Watermill for two things: the spicy tuna...
Redline

We love Redline because it’s one of the few queer bars Downtown where you can come in for a well-made cocktail after-work and talk to a bartender who will actually listen. That said, if you do feel like leaning into the revelry a bit, Redline has incredible queer programing throughout the week. That includes guest DJs, RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing parties, and various events helping raise money and awareness for local LGBT non-profits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dumpling House

Dumpling House in the Castro serves dumplings, buns, turnip cakes, potstickers, wontons, and Hong Kong-style wonton soup. If your dinner brain tends to want everything when dumplings are involved, you’ll probably welcome their shorter menu. The xiao long bao are extra soupy, the shrimp and pork dumplings are flavorful and meaty, and the wrinkly wontons are delicately wrapped and bathed in slightly spicy chili oil.
Armin & Judy

For years, we’ve known Armin & Judy as that place on 27 right before Bridgehampton town, with a sign that says “I Baguette You.” We don't know what that means, but after trying this spot, we’re all in on them and their bread offerings. The focaccia-y pizza is a standout, but the menu full of salads, vegetables, and other entrees is worth a try as well. It’s also very large, and a good last-minute option if you’re with a group.
Marram

At this newish Montauk resort right on the ocean, the chef and restaurateur behind some beloved restaurants in Uruguay and Argentina run a casual daytime cafe. Order from the counter and make a plate using any of their daily-rotating dishes, which includes things like roasted vegetables and grilled meats. It’s a super casual situation, but a fun find for lunch before walking down the stairs to the beach.
Top-Notch Beefburgers

This diner has been in Beverly since 1942, and any burger joint that remembers Kominsky Park and has outlasted both Daley administrations deserves our respect and admiration. The burgers at Top-Notch aren't particularly life-changing, but they are tasty, and there’s scientific evidence that eating a burger and fries with a shake that comes in one of those giant metal mixing cups can automatically increase serotonin levels by 56%. Our go-to order is the basic beef burger, which comes with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and either grilled or raw onions.
RESTAURANTS
Suki Zuki

Most people come to Suki Zuki for two things: the spicy tuna sandwich and the chicken teriyaki salad. The former is basically a spicy tuna roll in the shape of a triangular tea sandwich, while the latter is a finely chopped salad with chicken, wonton strips, and a tangy dressing. Overall, this is an easygoing sushi place with reasonable prices on the one-block strip known as the town of Watermill. Expect a wait on Friday or Saturday nights.
The Crow's Nest

If you want to eat dinner at Crow’s Nest, come early. Like, before 6pm early. This restaurant, located within a hotel property on Lake Montauk, is first come, first served and is one of the best dining experiences in the area. While the menu is full of Montauk staples (fluke crudo, scallops, lobster pasta, etc), they’re all a little more interesting than most of what you’ll find nearby, thanks to the use of Meditteranean and Middle Eastern spices. If you can’t get a table, or have to wait, the property is huge, and the beach bar is an excellent low key, yet still kinda sceney hang.
East Hampton Grill

Located just past town, East Hampton Grill is one of the more high-end options in East Hampton. It’s owned by the Hillstone Group, so if you’ve been to a Hillstone or Houston’s, you have some idea of what to expect. The ribs and tuna tartare are go-to's.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
LT Burger in the Harbor

Keep LT Burger in your back pocket for the time you’re craving a burger, but don’t want to cook one on your own. Come with the whole family and sit in a big booth, or just sit at the bar with a beer. The milkshakes are good, too.
RESTAURANTS
101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
Gym Sportsbar

GymBar was one of the first spots in Weho to announce their closure in 2020. It was also the first bar to announce their reopening…in a brand new space a few blocks down Santa Monica Blvd. Taking over a former Halal Guys that absolutely no one went to, the new digs are pretty similar to old. Which is to say, it’s a fairly cramped space with TVs blasting MLB games, rec sports teams throwing back drinks as quickly as possible, and a few lost straight guys who haven’t figured out this isn’t Barney’s Beanery.
MLB
Cove Hollow Tavern

Vine Street Cafe is one of the East End’s best restaurants, but getting to Shelter Island is a pain in the ass. Fortunately, the Vine Street team now has a way more central restaurant called Cove Hollow Tavern, in the location formerly occupied by Cafe Max in East Hampton. The food’s a little pricey, but all very good, and unlike most Hamptons restaurants, they actually pride themselves on great service and hospitality.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
Bird And Betty's

Bird and Betty’s is a great spot to meet up with a couple of friends and have an excellent meal while listening to the music of Jersey Shore icon Jimmy Buffet. Owned by the same group behind Parker’s Garage, Old Causeway, and Black Whale, you can expect quality seafood like steamed clams and blackened mahi mahi. But unlike those other restaurants, Bird and Betty’s also has delicious wood-fired pizzas, which pair well with a local beer and a game of corn hole.
RESTAURANTS
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

Surprising exactly no one, Paulie Gee’s in Wicker Park makes an excellent New York-style pie. After all, the original Paulie Gee’s is in Brooklyn. And unlike the one in Logan Square, this takeout-only location focuses exclusively on New York-style pizza that you can get as a pie or in foldable slices that come on little paper plates. Classics like the pepperoni are great, but so are the more interesting varieties like roasted pork topped with a pineapple habanero salsa and cilantro sauce.
BROOKLYN, NY
