Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk raises flag that flew over Normandy in recognition of anniversary of D-Day invasion

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Hauppauge hosted an event to honor Suffolk County residents who fought in World War II on the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

U.S. Army Sgt. David George, of St. James took part in the pivotal attack that helped lead to an Allied victory in Europe.

"I made buddies while I was in the service and I lost them as we fought, but thank God I lived through it," George says.

George was one of 150,000 Allied troops who participated in D-Day.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and other dignitaries raised a flag that once flew over the beaches of Normandy.

George, who is now 100, was presented the Jubilee of Liberty Medal from the French government. It is only given to servicemen who fought on the beaches of Normandy and survived.

Suffolk County officials say they plan to fly the flag that spent time in Normandy every year on June 6 to honor those who fought in World War II.

