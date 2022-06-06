BTS Announce Live Show Featuring A 'Special Guest' For New Album 'Proof'

Photo: Getty Images

BTS unveiled some exciting news on Monday, June 6. Just days away from the release of their new anthology album Proof , the group announced they will celebrate the release and their 9-year anniversary with a live event. The live show was announced with an official poster posted to their social media accounts. Proof Live will take place on Monday, June 13 at 8:00 A.M. ET / 9:00 P.M. KST, according to their announcement. The poster, featuring all seven members sitting in a chair in front of music equipment, also says the show will feature a "Special Guest."

Other than that, the group didn't give too much away about the event. NME reports that the event will likely be available to stream on the group's YoutTube channel next Monday . They also pointed out that based on the photo in the poster and from previously shared photos and footage, the event was pre-recorded here in the US while the band was in Las Vegas for their four sold-out shows in April.

The highly-anticipated album will feature a mix of new and old songs featuring their hits as well as three brand new tracks, which fans are extremely excited about. The news was revealed in three separate tracklists that their label BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled over the course of three days . Not only does Proof include all the group's biggest hits, but fans were ecstatic to find out that the anthology album will also feature new songs. In total, Proof will have three brand-new tracks including lead single "Yet To Come" (featured on CD 1) and the newly announced "Run" (CD 2). The album is set to release on Friday, June 10.

Last week, BTS met with President Joe Biden and denounced the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes while championing diversity during a press briefing at the White House on the last day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.