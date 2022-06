Cheney Construction will be planning to begin phase two of the Geary County Courthouse security project on June 13. Phase two consists of the construction of new 740 square feet that will be located directly west of the Courthouse. While this phase is ongoing, pedestrian foot traffic into the courthouse will be rerouted to the south of the courthouse for ingress / egress into the building. ADA access will be available and routed to the north employee entrance and escorted in and out of the building by security.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO