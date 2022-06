RENO COUNTY — A Hutchinson man was arrested last week in connection with a fentanyl overdose that resulted in a death. On June 2, 30-year-old Dustin M. Bright was arrested by the Special Operations Division for distribution of a controlled substance causing death and arranging the sale of a controlled substance using a communication device, according to Lt. Jake Graber with the Hutchinson Police Department,

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO