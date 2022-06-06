ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Yorkers skeptical that new gun safety laws will prevent future violence

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package Monday to strengthen gun laws in New York.

The goal is to make the state safer from gun violence in response to the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings.

Not everyone, however, is convinced that the new laws will prevent more shootings from happening.

Andrew Chernoff, owner of Coliseum Gun Traders, says they already follow around 1,800 gun laws but that people are still committing crimes.

"You can just keep attacking the guns, you know what I mean," Chernoff says. "History shows no matter how many gun laws we make, this continues to happen."

As Hochul announced that New York was tightening red flag laws to keep guns aways from dangerous people, Chernoff's store saw an uptick in customers.

The new laws close loopholes, ban anyone under the age of 21 from buying a semi-automatic rifle prohibit the purchase of body armor with exception for certain professions like law enforcement and strengthen crime reporting.

Laura Burns, of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, praised elected officials for the passage of these laws but admits that it won't completely eliminate the problem of gun violence.

"The states with the strongest gun laws are only as safe as their neighboring states," Burns says.

Chernoff believes the laws must be uniform across the country for anything to change.

