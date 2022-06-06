ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA): Biden Administration Is Throwing Spaghetti At The Wall To See Who They Can Blame For Skyrocketing Gas Prices

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Steve Scalise, House Republican Whip joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss what is being done on bipartisan gun violence talks...

Comments / 39

Funny Thing
2d ago

Not just gas prices, everything ! Like knowing about the baby formula problem since last October, and saying he didn’t hear about it until April. Sad,sad, excuse for a president.

Reply(11)
21
Leslie Savercool
2d ago

My solution is to try and convince every voter to vote out the Democrat's. I see you must be using those free crack pipes Biden gave out.

Reply(1)
14
Oh, boy!
2d ago

"if he is not told about it"? You can't be serious! This guy get's daily briefings on everything that's going on, DAILY! He doesn't attend the briefings? He can't read? He doesn't sit back, eat his ice cream and watch a little TV here and there? Nobody in their right mind could miss any of what is going on in this country. UNLESS, of course, you are on vacation every weekend, don't have the mental capacity to reason, and are not the one running this country. So which is it?

Reply
5
