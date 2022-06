VISALIA – In the last 20 years, the Visalia Industrial Park has become a hub for distribution warehouses on the West Coast. No one locally understands the warehousing and distribution industry better than Bruce Nicotero, who has more than 50 years of experience in the sector, making him an obvious choice to become the executive to deliver on the industrial park’s continued expansion.

