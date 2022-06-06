ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists Gone Wild

Cover picture for the articleA climate change activist ties herself to the net at the French Open. What did her performative stunt accomplish for the actual environment?. Self-aggrandizing political activism is nothing new in sports but this time, it wasn’t a whiny athlete taking a stand, or a knee. It...

Greg Gutfeld: The only thing more dangerous to a minority population is a White leftist

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld weighed in Wednesday on the significance of the recall election against San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin in one of America's most liberal cities. GREG GUTFELD: You only have so much shelf space, I talk about this, so it's like I'm okay with, like, attacking pronouns and talking about statues and the offensiveness of holiday decorations. But first let's get the basic stuff down, and what happened was they replaced the basic concerns with this external nonsense. So what happened was they also replaced the real victims of rape, assault, murder, family suffering whatever you… Any crime was replaced with these political identity victims of TikTok politics. You know the people that claim their feelings. That's what they chased. So I think that was the big problem.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bill Maher buries NYT for burying Kavanaugh assassination attempt: 'They wear their bias on their sleeves'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher lambasted The New York Times over its weak coverage of the assassination attempt of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Earlier this week, a man named Nicholas John Roske was arrested outside the justice's home carrying a gun and a knife. He admitted to police that he had traveled from California to Washington, D.C., to kill Kavanaugh because of his apparent intention to overturn Roe v. Wade following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion. Roske was charged with attempted murder.
WASHINGTON, DC
Joy Behar Does it Again!

Just when we thought the things coming out of Joy Behar’s mouth couldn’t get any more delusional or absurd, she upped the ante!. I’m Tomi Lahren, I’ll tell you all about it, next. Joy Behar is known to say some pretty wild things perched behind the...
CELEBRITIES
