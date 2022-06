BERN TWP, PA — The Bern Township Police say they are investigating a burglary that occurred on April 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 PM. Two suspects broke into a residence located on Tulpehocken Road in Bern Township, Berks County, while the victims were out of town. The suspects rummaged through the home, but nothing appeared to be stolen. One of the suspects was captured on video while inside the residence.

