Dekalb County, IN

DeKalb’s Dobson signs with Glen Oaks for baseball

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb’s Bryce Dobson made his college choice official on Monday afternoon.

The recent grad signed with Glen Oaks Community College to continue his baseball career. Dobson was part of a DeKalb baseball team that advanced to the sectional semi-final round this past season.

