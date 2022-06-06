DeKalb’s Dobson signs with Glen Oaks for baseball
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb’s Bryce Dobson made his college choice official on Monday afternoon.
The recent grad signed with Glen Oaks Community College to continue his baseball career. Dobson was part of a DeKalb baseball team that advanced to the sectional semi-final round this past season.
