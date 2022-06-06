ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Guy Benson Slams LGBT Democrat Politicians For Demanding Jewish Organization Cancel DeSantis Speech In NYC

 3 days ago

Guy slammed a group of Democrat politicians trying to censor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by saying,. "They absolutely should not try to use their official positions of...

William Shakespeare
2d ago

Apparently, he's never read the First Amendment, which says that GOVERNMENT cannot engage in censorship. Private organizations can censor whatever they want. Further, censorship is based on community standards and situational ethics.

Daily News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls on Democratic alliance with cops, says far left and far right muddying gun debate

Democrats and police departments need to do better at forging alliances when it comes to gun violence, Mayor Adams said Thursday morning, a day after testifying before Congress about the impact of guns on New York City. Adams, during an appearance on MSNBC, positioned himself squarely as a moderate in the gun debate, saying the vast majority of Americans — himself included — are caught in ...
Fox News

Rep. Byron Donalds: Even Democrats Are Starting To Realize Biden Is The Author Of The Foolishness Happening In The U.S.

Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to President Biden claiming that under his administration, the U.S. has achieved the most robust economic recovery in modern history. "I don't care if you're a Democrat voter, independent voter, definitely Republican voters. They all know...
Fox News

Watchdog group hits Michigan Democrat with ethics complaint saying she campaigned from Capitol office

FIRST ON FOX: A government ethics watchdog filed a complaint against a Michigan Democrat for appearing to solicit donations from her Capitol office during an event. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a nonprofit government ethics watchdog, filed the complaint against Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., on Wednesday, alleging the sophomore congresswoman had solicited "impermissible campaign contributions" during a virtual event she attended from her DC office.
floridianpress.com

Fried to Veto Constitutional Carry Legislation in Florida if Elected Governor

Fort Lauderdale—During her "Lower Costs, Higher Standards" town hall meeting and press event at the Mt. Harmon AME Church, Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried was asked if she would veto Republican-led legislative to legalize Constitutional Carry in Florida if she to defeats Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial election.
Washington Examiner

Florida is right to teach students about socialist evils

Florida is trying to make sure that students know the historic nature of communism . Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill establishing a "Victims of Communism Memorial Day." Legislation passed in four other states has established that same official day. Still, Florida's bill goes further than most. Alongside another bill DeSantis signed last year, the new bill requires that high schools teach students about the true history of socialism and communism. What's more, schools are now required to hear first-hand testimony from immigrants like us two who have suffered under socialist regimes abroad.
Fox News

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan urges Biden to keep China tariffs

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is demanding President Biden keep China tariffs in place in order to protect the American workforce from unfair competition. In a letter sent to Biden Thursday, exclusively reviewed by Fox News Digital, Ryan urged the administration to keep tariffs against China, which would be in accordance with Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, to "demonstrate our willingness to prioritize the livelihood of American workers."
The Staten Island Advance

After San Francisco recall of its district attorney, N.Y. Republicans push for same option

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — San Francisco voters opted to recall their district attorney earlier this week, and now, New York Republicans want to give voters here the same option. A new bill, backed by Sen. Andrew Lanza (R-South Shore), Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R-South Shore) and Assemblyman Mike Tannousis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) in their respective chambers, would take the first step in creating an amendment to the state constitution allowing New Yorkers to initiate recall proceedings against district attorneys.
floridapolitics.com

Raquel Pacheco to challenge Ileana García in Senate District 36

Pacheco is filling a void left last week when Rep. Michael Grieco dropped out of the race. Local business owner, Army National Guard veteran and former Miami Beach Commission candidate Raquel Pacheco has entered the race for Senate District 36, where she will square off against controversial incumbent Republican Sen. Ileana García.
mynews13.com

Exploring the potential impacts of Florida's 'Stop Woke Act'

Florida's "Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Stop Woke) Act" becomes law on July 1. It will regulate how schools and employers can talk about race and gender and outlaws efforts "to achieve diversity, equity, or inclusion" by discriminating against people based on race. Spectrum News anchor Tammie...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wasserman Schultz endorses Charlie Crist for governor

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the senior House Democrat from Florida and a former national party chairwoman, is endorsing Charlie Crist for governor. "I've known Charlie for more than 25 years, and since our time in the state Legislature I've known him to be a principled leader who's willing to make the tough decisions and always put what's best for the people of Florida over ...
Washington Monthly

The Racist Roots of Ron DeSantis' "Don't Say Gay" Law

In 1830, authorities in Charleston, South Carolina, asked officials in Boston to arrest David Walker for publishing a pamphlet titled Walker's Appeal, in Four Articles; Together with a Preamble, to the Colored Citizens of the World, but in Particular, and Very Expressly, to Those of the United States of America. The Black author had demanded an end to slavery and urged African Americans to revolt if southern whites would not free them. Had South Carolina authorities been able to, they would have jailed Walker. Fortunately, the Massachusetts Constitution protected Walker's freedom of speech. Later that year, Walker died at the age of 34, probably of tuberculosis. Rumors suggested that South Carolina agents had poisoned him.
insideradio.com

Florida Governor Targets Latino Media Group With Ads Running On Miami Stations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is running ads on two Miami stations that are being purchased by Latino Media Network (LMN), a new company founded by social entrepreneurs Stephanie Valencia, a Latino outreach director for former President Barack Obama, and Democratic activist Jess Morales Rocketto, with support from a group of investors including Lakestar Finance, an investment entity affiliated with Soros Fund Management LLC.
