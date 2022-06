Ramona (Mona) Adams, age 91, died Monday June 6, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital peacefully and surrounded by her family. She was born on October 13, 1930 in Red Lodge, Montana, the only child of Edward and Theresa Berta. She graduated from Carbon Country High School in 1947 and from University of St. Mary, Leavenworth, Kansas in 1951, with degrees in English and Spanish. Mona taught high school in Sabetha, Kansas from 1951 to 1954.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO