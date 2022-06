Thursday night at 8:30, two males got into a confrontation at Mt Pleasant’s Walmart. Both were driving cars, one white and the other blue. Mt Pleasant Police believe the driver of the blue vehicle, a black male with dreadlocks, fired around twelve shots before leaving the parking lot. Bullets struck the fence on the north side of the parking lot and a shed. There are no know injuries and the incident is still under investigation.

