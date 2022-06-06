$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Andrew Brown's death

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man serving 15 to 20 years behind bars for killing his father has died from what authorities say is an apparent suicide. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Nicholas Langley was found unresponsive in his cell at Bertie Correctional Institution at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday. Life-saving measures were taken by responding staff, and emergency medical assistance was activated. He was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.

