$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Andrew Brown's death

Pasquotank County to pay $3 million to family of Andrew Brown, who was killed by deputies in 2021
A North Carolina sheriff's office announced a $3 million settlement on Monday in a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed in his car by sheriff's deputies more than a year ago.
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County man serving 15 to 20 years behind bars for killing his father has died from what authorities say is an apparent suicide. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Nicholas Langley was found unresponsive in his cell at Bertie Correctional Institution at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday. Life-saving measures were taken by responding staff, and emergency medical assistance was activated. He was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.
How much of the $3 million settlement actually goes to Andrew Brown's family?
Elizabeth City, N.C. — Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. and Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced a $3 million settlement in the federal lawsuit surrounding Brown’s 2021 death at a news conference on Tuesday. Attorneys say the Brown family is satisfied with this settlement, and...
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man and woman pled guilty to taking a teenage girl to Williamsburg without her parent’s permission. Beaufort County District Attorney Seth Edwards says Jacob Sanders pled guilty to felonious restraint while Helena Bernache pled guilty to conspiracy to commit felonious restraint. The...
News 3 Investigates learns that Virginia State Police will assist City of Portsmouth against crime starting week of June 20
News 3 Investigates has just learned that beginning the week of June 20, 2022 Virginia State police will be assisting the City of Portsmouth against crime.
Pasquotank Co. sheriff: Department has advanced its training after Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in his car in April 2021. Since then, his case and Elizabeth City have gotten nationwide attention.
Gov. Youngkin speaks to News 3 about finding solutions to gun violence in Hampton Roads
He also said local governments must provide opportunities for our youth to participate in positive things.
Stolen personal information used to buy high-end luxury cars lands 69-year-old in jail
Stolen personal information was used to buy high-end luxury cars in Virginia Beach and other cities, according to federal documents.
State trooper seriously injured while helping disabled motorist in Newport News
A Virginia State Trooper vehicle was struck by another vehicle while assisting a driver with their disabled vehicle
7 people from Hampton Roads region have pleaded guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
On Thursday evening, the House of Representatives January 6th select committee will hold a prime time hearing on their investigation into the 2021 attack on the Capitol.
'He would not rest in peace': Andrew Brown Jr.'s family pleased with $3 million settlement
The attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. said the $3 million settlement agreement with Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office will take care of family members financially for years to come.
Reported overnight shooting in Norfolk under investigation
According to dispatch, the report came in around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of East Little Creek Road.
Safe Streets Task Force fighting violent crimes, gangs in Hampton Roads
After the latest shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth, News 3 sat down exclusively with Norfolk FBI Special Agent in Charge Brian Dugan to talk about the Safe Streets Task Force and what is being done to keep the public safe.
Portsmouth Police announce updated Crime Prevention Plan, showcase changes for community
Portsmouth Police Department has announced that they will be reviewing and updating their crime prevention plan.
Officials release distress call from Spirit of Norfolk fire
According to Scott Smith with the Hornblower Group, it's "more than likely" that the Spirit of Norfolk will be a total loss.
Man shocked to learn he can't own gun after domestic violence misdemeanor 20 years ago
Joseph Kelly was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge about 20 years ago, but today he works as an advocate to help victims and offenders. He was stunned to learn that his prior charge prevents him from ever buying a gun.
Cory Bigsby asks judges for bond, a fourth time
HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, a Hampton man who was arrested on child neglect charges after his four-year-old son went missing, is seeking to bond out of jail. It's the fourth time Bigsby's legal team has petitioned a Hampton court to let him out on bond. The seven felony...
Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney addresses recent gun violence in city
"Those who have come through this criminal legal system and my office and have sufficient evidence - we prosecute those cases," she said.
18-year-old charged with killing loon in Kill Devil Hills
An 18-year-old is charged after police say he confessed to killing a loon on the beach in Kill Devil Hills on Friday.
Rabid cat attacks 3 farm workers in Southampton County
If you ever have contact with a wild animal, you should always report it to your local Animal Control. Similarly, you should always avoid and report any wildlife you see acting strangely.
