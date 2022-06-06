ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West A's PIAA playoff win shows 'blessing' that is return of Miller, Zirwas and Longo

By Parth Upadhyaya, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — When Bryan Cornell read the words on his phone late on a Thursday night, he couldn’t believe it.

Just hours after the West Allegheny High School baseball team’s WPIAL playoff quarterfinal win over Shaler Area in mid-May, the Indians’ head coach received a text message from star senior third baseman and pitcher Gavin Miller. The Auburn commit, who had been out most of the season with a torn right labrum and fractured left wrist, told Cornell that he felt he’d be able to make a return.

A little more than two weeks since that text, Miller looks and feels more like a Division I recruit than he has in months. That was more apparent than ever Monday afternoon in West Allegheny’s 7-0 victory against Thomas Jefferson in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. The right-handed slugger finished with a home run, an RBI and a run to lead the Indians (20-4) over the Jaguars (15-9) in just his third game back.

“Just to be back at third base, to be able to make the throw across the infield at full speed,” Miller said, “it’s something special. It’s a blessing.”

Though Miller arguably had the biggest impact in his team’s opening-round state playoff win, he isn’t the only player who’s made a surprising comeback in recent weeks. The contest versus the Jaguars marked senior outfielder Devan Zirwas’ second game since undergoing elbow surgery for an injury he suffered during the Indians’ football season. It was also the first game this spring for junior outfielder Nick Longo, who underwent surgery in December for a torn labrum that he played through in the football season.

Zirwas ended Monday afternoon with an RBI and a run, while Longo hit a double.

The trio of Miller, Zirwas and Longo has no doubt bolstered a team that was already a force. By the time all three were cleared to play, West Allegheny had clinched a No. 3 seed in the WPIAL playoffs and established itself as a dark horse state-title contender.

“When you can add those types of players to your lineup — whether it be a pinch hit or a start — it gives everyone confidence,” Cornell said. “It’s nice to see those guys (back), because they were at every practice; they did everything with the team. No one ever thought that they would be having a chance to play this year.”

Certainly no one thought that they would be meaningful contributors in postseason games. But after Miller opened up the scoring by watching his first-inning home run ball sail over the left-field fence, it was evident that this was more than some feel-good story.

And when the Indians clung onto a two-run lead heading into the fifth inning, it was, in large part, Miller and Zirwas who ignited a stagnant offense.

First, Miller turned on the jets to run home from first base for his team’s third run after senior outfielder Colin Marinpetro slammed a ball to left field. Then, Zirwas drove home sophomore shortstop Brady Miller before scoring a run himself off of a hit from senior outfielder Anthony Raineri to give West Allegheny runs No. 5 and 6.

“It’s taken a lot of work, but I’m glad to be back,” said Zirwas, a Virginia Commonwealth commit. “And I’m glad to help the team in any way possible.”

Ask Miller, Zirwas or Longo, and they’ll admit that during the majority of their rehabilitation processes, they didn’t think they’d be able to put on an Indians’ uniform this spring. Of course, for Miller and Zirwas, that would’ve meant an abrupt ending to their high school careers.

But now that they’re back on the diamond, they’re thinking bigger.

And with three wins separating his program from a PIAA championship — and just weeks after receiving a text message that had him in disbelief — so is Cornell.

“If we have to use them in a situation to win a baseball game,” he said, “I have full confidence that they can do it.”

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya_ .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: West A's PIAA playoff win shows 'blessing' that is return of Miller, Zirwas and Longo

