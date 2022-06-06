The deal that brought the Grizzlies to Memphis, and how it almost didn’t happen
3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn — With the NBA Finals in full swing, you can forgive Memphis Grizzlies fans for hoping their team might soon bring the Finals to the Bluff City. Excitement surrounding the team today is a far cry from two decades ago when Memphis first took a shot at bringing the...
The Utah Jazz will have a new head coach next season. They may have some big roster changes too. There has been talk for years about possible friction between star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. While one online sportsbook favors Mitchell to return to the team next season, they do not favor Gobert to return.
Charles Barkley has made it pretty clear he is no fan of the Golden State Warriors thanks to their fanbase, and he has gotten into it with Warriors forward Draymond Green in the past as well. While the two have squashed whatever beef they once had, it doesn't stop them from poking some fun at each other.
Draymond Green was a menace against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. As it turns out, this is exactly what the Golden State Warriors star had planned out as he looks to help his team win their fourth title in eight years. Speaking to the press...
In a month full of old school vs. new school NBA culture wars, Ye Olde Argument on Physicality reared its familiar head in the discourse surrounding the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors as a result of Dubs star forward Draymond Green’s envelope-pushing antics.
Draymond Green failed to make a major impact for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday as they fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, 116-100. After the game, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr was asked to address Green’s lackluster play and unsurprisingly, the three-time NBA champion coach did not seem worried one bit.
Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball.
Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title.
After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas.
Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season.
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been horrendous in the first two games of the 2022 NBA Finals, but Jaylen Brown doesn’t think it is because of the Boston Celtics’ defense. Thompson has scored just 26 points combined in Games 1 and 2 of the series against...
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
The Golden State Warriors cannot afford to lose Stephen Curry for any amount of time in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. In fact, you could make a strong case they also need him to be close to 100 percent to have a chance of winning the championship.
Over the past few months, no one has called Stephen A. Smith out one his innacuracies more than former NBA player JJ Redick. While most of those who sit on the set tend to agree with whatever comes out of Stephen A. Smith's mouth, Redick does not. Earlier this morning, that was on full display as the former sharpshooter continued to question Smith's ridiculous takes.
Kevin Durant and Draymond Green couldn’t help but react after JJ Redick and CJ McCollum obliterated Stephen A. Smith for his “foul” take on Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. On Tuesday while discussing Darvin Ham’s Lakers press conference, Smith shifted the focus to the fact that...
(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Memphis, Tennessee has 633,104 people and 202 neighborhoods making it the second-largest city in Tennessee. Memphis has a lot of wealthy residents and people who are considered poor based on their income. The per capita income in Memphis in 2018 was $26,704, which is upper-middle-income relative to Tennessee, and middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $106,816 for a family of four.
North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums. Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke. His team...
Kenny Smith was a former professional basketball player for multiple teams in the NBA. Currently, he works as a basketball commentator and sports analyst for the Emmy-award-winning Inside the NBA on TNT. During his playing career, he was one of the most decent scorers and shooters as he helped the Houston Rockets win back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995. He then transitioned smoothly as a sports commentator and analyst where most of the basketball fans today recognize him. In this article, however, we will be talking about Kenny Smith’s net worth in 2022.
In the mid-2010s, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves in the draft lottery regularly as they were trying to rebuild following the retirement of Kobe Bryant. The team drafted the likes of Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle during that time, but it is the 2017 NBA Draft that stands out most in the eyes of many as the Lakers took Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick, allowing the Boston Celtics to take forward Jayson Tatum third.
Whether he meant to get as far into the thick of one of the oldest (and most annoying, at least to some) debates in NBA basketball history or not, the comments made by former NBA player and contemporary podcast host JJ Redick have taken on a life of their own. Redick trotted out the old argument that players in the league’s past were not good because they worked second jobs sometimes, which earned him the ire of Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy.
The New Orleans Pelicans surprised everyone by making the playoffs and giving the Phoenix Suns a tough fight. But can they do it again? What they do in the 2022 NBA Draft will be a big factor in that question. Although the Pelicans don’t have their own first-round pick, they...
