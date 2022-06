Kyle Rittenhouse has walked back his claim that he’s going to Texas A&M after the university denied that he’s enrolled there. Mr Rittenhouse appeared on an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show podcast released on Saturday, saying that it was “going to be awesome” to attend Texas A&M. But a representative for the university then told several media outlets that Mr Rittenhouse wasn’t enrolled for the upcoming semesters in the fall and summer. The representative told Insider that because of legal restrictions, they couldn’t reveal if Mr Rittenhouse had applied to the school or if he had been accepted...

