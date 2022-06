Cops are looking for a man who allegedly accosted a teenage boy on a Brooklyn subway platform last month and groped him before the boy could flee. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect in the assault on Wednesday. He’s described as being about 30 years old, around 5’5″ and 130 pounds, with a medium build, last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black face mask, black and gray hooded jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO