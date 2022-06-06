ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Darvin Ham explains making Russell Westbrook, LeBron James fit for Lakers

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sD65R_0g2QIsns00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday morning, the Los Angeles Lakers introduced Darvin Ham as their new head coach.

After the Lakers won the title in 2020 under former coach Frank Vogel, they were not able to repeat that success in the 2020-21 or the 2021-22 seasons despite the big addition of Russell Westbrook a year ago.

The Westbrook era did not start well for the Lakers who were minus-2.5 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor per Cleaning the Glass. He averaged 18.5 points, which was his lowest since the 2009-10 season, his second in the league. H shot 29.8% from deep on 3.4 attempts as his fit next to LeBron James came into question.

Ham was asked about Westbrook’s fit next to James as well as Anthony Davis. With Westbrook in the room, Ham gave this answer to reporters:

Absolutely. I mean, just our running habits and Russell, don’t get it messed up. Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen, and there is still a ton left in that tank. I don’t know why people tend to try to write him off. I’m gonna approach him like I do every player I’ve ever encountered. We’re going to talk about our running habits with the ball, without the ball, and again, the team. The rhythm of the team and trying to establish a rhythm with LeBron, Russ, AD and, again, share the load. Defensively and offensively. Defensively is where you’re gonna see us make our biggest leaps and bounds. We have to commit to the defensive side of the ball or we don’t have a chance to do anything. The offense won’t even matter if we don’t get stops.

Ham is absolutely right about Los Angeles’s defensive work. The Lakers were 21st in defensive rating in the 2021-22 season and that meant taking the ball out of the net more often than not. They were not able to get out and run, which would do wonders for both Westbrook and James due to their athleticism.

It remains to be seen what Los Angeles will do with Westbrook as it moves forward, but it’s obvious Ham wants to make this work with James, Westbrook and Davis.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
NBC Sports

Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son

Draymond Green definitely got it from his mama. If you thought the Warriors veteran forward was outspoken, his mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her son. Mary Babers-Green joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and addressed her son’s, and the Warriors’, biggest haters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Russ
Person
Darvin Ham
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 3 Appears In Barbershop-Themed Colorway

The Nike LeBron signature shoe line will reach as astounding twentieth model this year, but also playing a major part in the LeBron business for Nike is actually its retro product. Currently, it’s the LeBron 9 that has the podium, while later this year the LeBron 2 will make its grand return, but now we’re learning that the LeBron 3 is headed into the mix as well.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit GG Jackson has big game for USA Basketball

The U18 USA Basketball men’s team is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico and moved to 2-0 following another win on Tuesday night. In a 123-41 victory over Ecuador, UNC basketball commit GG Jackson had a big game to help lead Team USA to a win. After coming off of the bench in the opener, Jackson started in game two and he poured in 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field and added 12 rebounds in 17 minutes. He also had four assists, two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers. This comes on the heels of an eight-point and four-rebound...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy