It’s another Furbaby Friday! This week, Say hello to our friendly, tail-wagging, 2-year-old pal, Chunky!. Chunky absolutely loves people and is eager to befriend anybody who passes by. When he sees people walk by, he gets more and more excited thinking of everyone coming to say hi to him! He loves to greet you with his head in your hands for a chin scratch and rest his head in your lap if you are seated.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO