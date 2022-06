The LPL is finally back! Or, is about to be back, at least. Starting back up on Friday, the tenth, the Summer Split is arguably the more important one, as it decides who goes to Worlds. While this off-season was considerably quieter than usual, some teams, especially the ones at the lower end of the table made significant changes. The power ranking will start from the bottom, working its way up. Today’s article will cover the teams expected to finish in the bottom seven, or simply put, the teams that aren’t expected to make playoffs. Without further ado, here is part 1 of the LPL 2022 Summer Split power rankings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO