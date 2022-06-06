ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Asking Voters to Renew and Approve Millages for August

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking voters to renew an old millage as well as approve a new one.

The sheriff is working to put together a millage that will provide community and school resource officers for each district in the county. Both the new millage proposal and the renewal will be on your ballot this August. The resource officer’s will focus on preventing any potential tragedies in schools. They will continually be training staff and teachers on proper protocols and continuing to be proactive.

The Osceola County Undersheriff is a former school resource officers and says it’s more than being a security guard.

“I’ve dealt with some of my former students,” said Jed Avery, Osceola County Undersheriff. “And they felt comfortable dealing with me versus maybe my partner that showed up on the scene because I’m a familiar face. And so it goes a long way.”

The millage renewal will not be an increase to taxpayers. The new millage proposal will cost about $100 per year for a home with a taxable value of $100,000.

