Creating Lifelong Disciples Who Become Disciple-Makers

By Jonathan Freeman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConversion is not the touchdown, it’s the kickoff. The other day I sat down with a college student for lunch. During the conversation, he asked some great questions about being a follower of Jesus. After hearing these questions, I then proceeded to ask him when he gave his life to Christ....

