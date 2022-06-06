ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Asking People to Plant Native Plants

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0QBr_0g2QHD5e00

June 5-11 is National Garden Week and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is asking to public to help prevent the spread of invasive species while landscaping.

While selecting plants and flowers, homeowners should keep in mind the impact those plants may have on the surrounding areas. Invasive Species Management Program Coordination Vicki Sawicki says to be aware of over-spreading or fast-spreading plants that could possibly take over our native species.

“When they’re brought up against these more highly evolved plants, they’re kind of super competitors that our plants can’t necessarily compete for resources,” said Sawicki.

Sawicki recommends finding a native plant nursery to replace possible invasive species. Planting natives not only prevents invasiveness, but it helps native pollinators such as butterflies and moths.

Sawicki says 40-60% of our native pollinators are specialists, so having native plants helps them survive.

Comments / 7

Dick Johnson
3d ago

Since you have our tax dollars, why don't you buy them and deliver them to us! The price of gas, plants, etc... is killing us !

Reply(1)
7
Lake breezes
3d ago

More info, please, on suggestions for planting ; what are the names of some of the native plants that would be good to grow in our gardens?

Reply(3)
2
Related
The Saginaw News

Nosebleeds, headaches, rashes: Michigan farmworkers sue greenhouse over alleged pesticide exposure

YPSILANTI, MI – Three farmworkers suing a large Michigan greenhouse say they were exposed to harmful chemicals while harvesting crops and faced a deceptive bonus program. Plaintiffs Benjamin Lopez, Oscar Carlos Lopez Ramirez and Ramona Reyes Saucedo filed a class-action lawsuit against their former employers Mastronardi Produce and Coldwater-based Maroa Farms in federal court on June 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Mackinac Island Outbreak Brings COVID Reminders From State

While the state isn’t dealing with the restrictions and lockdowns of the height of the pandemic, there are still reminders COVID is still around. Last week nearly 1,400 people attended the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island. In the days that followed, more than 40 attendees tested positive for COVID-19.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Residents in 5 Michigan counties should mask, latest CDC COVID-19 map shows

The number of counties at a high community COVID-19 level decreased by half this week as new cases statewide declined for the third straight week. On June 2, there were 10 high-level orange counties. As of Thursday, June 9, only Mackinac County in the Upper Peninsula, Saginaw County in mid-Michigan and Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan are orange. This means people in those areas should wear masks while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which considers weekly new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
WLUC

Michigan Office of Rural Development explains goals for rural Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The start of a new future for rural Upper Michigan could soon be here. The State Office of Rural Development (ORD) plans to improve the quality of life in the U.P. by addressing some of its issues. Tuesday, representatives from 12 of the 15 U.P. counties appeared in person at the Northern Center or virtually on Zoom for the ORD’s introductory roundtable discussion.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Hook & Hunting: Three Free Weekend

If you’ve been waiting to get outside and try some new outdoor activities, this weekend is the time to do so. Michigan DNR is calling it “Three Free Weekend.”. For two full days, people can enjoy fishing any species without a license, riding off-road trails and entry to any state park – all free of charge.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Invasive Plants#Native Species#National Garden Week
9&10 News

From Michigan, With Love: Summer Travel Guide

Our friend of the four – Franklin Dohanyos is back this month with his annual Summer Travel Guide featuring six products that you definitely should have with you when traveling in Michigan!. BETTER MADE SNACK FOODS in Detroit has been making Michigan’s best and favorite chips for over 90...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
9&10 News

Lake Superior State University Fish Hatchery Releases 27,000 Fish Into St. Marys River

Twenty-seven thousand fish were released into the St. Marys River around 9:30 p.m. in Sault Ste. Marie, and a special program was held for it. Several dignitaries along with Lake Superior State University students and faculty met at the fish hatchery at the Cloverland Hydroelectric Power Plant. It’s part of the annual Atlantic salmon fish drop by LSSU’s fish hatchery. It’s been going on for over three decades.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan expected to be second state to lower age requirement to serve alcohol

LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers voted Tuesday in favor of a bill that would lower the age requirement to serve alcohol, Michigan Licensed Beverage Association representatives announced Wednesday. The bill, introduced by Representative Michele Hoitenga, would lower the serving age from 18 to 17. “Currently, these servers are taking orders...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Need Fake Pee? It May Soon Be Illegal In Michigan

Marijuana has been legal in the state of Michigan since 2018, which means many Michiganders have been able to enjoy it without risk of getting in trouble for several years. However, just because Michigan has legalized Marijuana doesn't mean that it's "allowed" in all situations when it comes to employment.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Inside an Abandoned Silver Mine on Lake Superior

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere on the northwestern shore of Lake Superior, not far from Isle Royale, lies an abandoned silver mine. It sits camouflaged and hidden by fallen trees and plenty of underbrush, with wildlife all around. This region was once rich with silver ore - maybe it still is, who knows? Nearby is Silver Islet, considered to be the richest source of silver, now buried underwater but still very visible from the air.
METAL MINING
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy