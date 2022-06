Amazon Prime Day may well be on the way, and the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals are set to be excellent. The shopping event is one of the biggest of the year, bringing with it some incredible deals on all kinds of tech and home devices. Whether you’re in the market for a new Amazon-built device, a new phone, a new smart home device, or anything else, it’s worth taking a look at what Amazon Prime Day has to offer.

SHOPPING ・ 16 MINUTES AGO