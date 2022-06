ALBANY — Good music, good food and beverages, and a good cause should make for a good time on Saturday for the fourth annual Knobby Knees festival at the Flint River. The festival has been around for seven years, but had different names prior to 2019, the year after the Flint Riverkeeper’s fundraiser moved downtown from the banks of the Muckalee Creek.

