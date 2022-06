HIGH POINT, Guilford County — With gun violence on the rise in the triad, high point police are working to keep guns out of felons’ hands. The High Point Police Department is starting a new program called “firearm by felon.” The program is designed to get people in the community to report the identity and whereabouts of someone charged with a felony who has a firearm.

