Some groups to boycott mayor's Pride reception

By Chris Welch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Four LGBTQ political groups are boycotting Mayor Eric Adams' Gracie Mansion reception in honor of Pride Month Tuesday evening and are instead hosting a counter reception. It is all because of the mayor's controversial hiring of two people with a history of anti-LGBTQ views and comments....

