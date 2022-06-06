Some groups to boycott mayor's Pride reception

Former NYC police commissioner Ray Kelly detailed how George Soros has impacted district attorney elections across the country Wednesday on “Your World.”. RAY KELLY: [Chesa] Boudin – as other DAs – is the product of a very insidious plot on the part of George Soros. He started this in 2016. He’s contributed through his various organizations to 75 elections. We know that at least 26 of those supported candidates have won. And we know that he, in a way, has succeeded. Look at the district attorneys in New York, in Chicago, in Los Angeles, of course, San Francisco – they’re all George-funded winners of the election. And what George Soros did was use $40 million to contribute to these elections. And we know that DAs’ races are usually local races. He took $1,000,000 at least [to] each of these campaigns, and it made a huge difference. And I believe he’s going to continue to do this.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO